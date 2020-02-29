Muhyiddin will bring new era of administration in the country

KOTA BARU: Pas Kelantan believes that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership will bring about a new era of administration in the country.

Congratulating the Bersatu president who was announced as Malaysia's 8th Prime Minister today, Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said he was confident that Muhyiddin was up to the task as he had a lot of administrative experience.

"Pas-led government is thankful to God with the appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the 8th Prime Minister.

"We also would like to express our 'junjung kasih' to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in solving the country's political turmoil which has been on-going for six days," he said.

Ahmad who is also Pas deputy spiritual leader said in line with the new era of administration, the people's voice and opinions that must be given priority.

"A good leader should have proper planning and he must also consider the views from the various races in the country and do not be afraid to make a decision if he thinks he is right," he said.

Pas secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan confirmed that Muhyiddin had gained 114 voters from parliamentary members to be appointed as the eight prime minister.

He said the cooperation of Umno-Pas and Bersatu would form the government and Pas is also part of the Muafakat Nasional coalition.

Muhyiddin's appointment was announced by Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement today, ending he six-day political turmoil following Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad sudden resignation as the 7th premier on Feb 24.

Muhyiddin will be sworn in at 10.30am at Istana Negara tomorrow.