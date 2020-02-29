Video of old accident at Istana gate makes its round

KUALA LUMPUR: Police confirmed a viral video on an accident at Gate 2 of Istana Negara was an incident which occurred two months ago and it was not related to the current political situation.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the incident on Jan 25 involved a 30-year-old armed forces personnel.

According to him, the soldier was injured after the motorcycle he was riding at great speed skidded and crashed into the palace gate.

“The victim sustained light injuries on his wrist and face and was sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment,” he said when contacted.

He said investigation found the victim was an armed forces personnel who was reported to have been absent from duty for four months.

The man was handed over to the armed forces for further action.

“Members of the public have been advised not to make any speculations on the incident under the present political environment as the incident took place more than two months ago,” he said.

Today, a video of the motorcycle incident at Istana Negara appeared to be making its round on social media. – BERNAMA