ALOR SETAR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) vice-president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir has questioned the veracity of a claim that 36 Bersatu members of parliament had supported the nomination of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

He claimed that six Bersatu MPs, including him, did not support Muhyiddin.

He claimed that apart from him, the five others were Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu); Syed Saddiq Abd Rahman (Muar), Dr Maszlee Malik (Simpang Renggam), Eddin Syazlee Shith (Kuala Pilah) and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (Langkawi).

“How did they claim that 36 Bersatu MPs supported Tan Sri Muhyiddin as PM when there are six (MPs) who were in favour of Tun Dr Mahathir as prime minister?

“Lying in order to become the PM?” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Bersatu secretary-general, Datuk Marzuki Yahya, in a statement yesterday, said Bersatu had nominated Muhyiddin as its candidate for the post of the country’s eighth prime minister, following a meeting attended by 36 of its MPs.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today decreed that Muhyiddin would become the PM, replacing Dr Mahathir.

Mukhriz said he would not give up and would continue fighting.