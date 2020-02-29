'New SDs made after Agong's decree do not hold water'

KUALA LUMPUR: Any statutory (SD) declaration issued after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has issued his decision will have no effect on that decision.

Constitutional expert Assoc Prof Dr Shamrahayu A. Aziz said when it comes to the tabulation made with recent developments in the country’s political impasse, the King had taken enough time to come to his decision today.

“The latest SDs cannot abolish Tuanku’s (the King’s) decision. If there are those who are unhappy about it, they should put a motion of no confidence after Parliament convenes,” she said when contacted by Berita Harian.

She was asked to comment on Pakatan Harapan’s claim tonight in which it obtained SDs from 114 members of parliament who supported Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister candidate.

A statement issued by Istana Negara at 4.29pm today stated that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong consented to the appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister.

Comptroller of the Royal Household, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin was quoted in the same statement as saying that a swearing-in ceremony for the new prime minister would be held tomorrow.

Asked if there was still room for the king to consider the 114 SDs, which apparently supported Dr Mahathir ahead of the swearing-in ceremony tomorrow, Shamrahayu said it would all depend on the King’s discretion.

“But (in this situation), the King has decided. It is up to him (if he wanted to make a different decision),” she said.