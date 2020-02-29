Amal by Malaysia Airlines adjusts flights to transport passengers in Saudi Arabia

PUTRAJAYA: Amal by Malaysia Airlines, the national carrier’s special charter service which caters specifically for haj and umrah pilgrims, is adjusting its current double daily flights between Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Jeddah (JED) and Madinah (MED) to transport its passengers who are already in Saudi Arabia.

Malaysia Airlines in a statement to Bernama today said 10 flights will be mounting within the next 10 days for that purpose.

“Our priority at this time is to transport our passengers who are already in Saudi Arabia back to their points of origin to their families,” it said.

Due to the flight adjustments, Malaysia Airlines said some passengers may be required to depart from a different city and or may experience travel delays.

“Affected passengers are however provided with hotel accommodation, meals, and transportation arrangements between JED and MED or vice versa if required,” it added.

Earlier today, Malaysian consulate general in Jeddah said all flights transporting Malaysian pilgrims home from Jeddah and Madinah will operate as usual.

The Malaysian consulate general in a statement posted on its official Facebook page said the flights included Malaysia Airlines and Saudia-operated flights.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry had on Wednesday announced that it will temporarily suspend entry of visitors into the kingdom for the purpose of umrah and visiting the Prophet’s Mosque, as a proactive measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the Saudi government has also temporarily suspended the entry of tourist visa holders from countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases according to criteria set by the Saudi Arabians health authorities. – BERNAMA