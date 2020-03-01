Newlywed Italian loves Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: “IT’S been great taking my family members around to visit interesting places here as we learn about the culture and customs of Terengganu,” said newlywed Giovanna Khadija Wolswijk, 25.

The master’s student from Universiti Malaysia Terengganu’s (UMT) Institute of Oceanography and Environment hails from Italy. She married Mohamad Khalies Hami Hamzah, 35, from Kampung Kubang Tangga here, on Feb 14.

Their solemnisation was held at UMT’s Sultan Mahmud Islamic Centre mosque and witnessed

by Wolswijk’s father, Theodorus, mother, Hendrina Johanna Van Middelkoop, and sisters, Wies and Isabella.

“Terengganu has many interesting and unique must-visit places that you cannot find in other countries,” Wolswijk said.

She said her family went to Pulau Kapas, Kampung Duyong, Pasar Kedai Payang, Pulau Kekabu and Tanah Becah in Setiu.

She said her husband took the family to eateries that offered traditional and local delicacies.

“We tried traditional local delicacies like nasi dagang, keropok lekor, mee goreng and nasi lemak during my family’s visit here,” she said, adding that they also tried the famous roti tempayan in Kampung Gong Balai.

Wolswijk took the opportunity to explain to her family the research work she was undertaking for her master’s degree on mangrove forests.

“My husband and I took them to Tanah Becah in Setiu to witness the uniqueness of the mangrove forests there.”

On her marriage to Khalies, Wolswijk said she felt lucky to be able to become a part of his family.

“My husband and his family really care for me and have guided me to Islam.”

Wolswijk said she and Khalies cycle during their leisure time while exploring the village.