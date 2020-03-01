Penang to beautify side, back lanes to attract visitors

GEORGE TOWN: It is business as usual in Penang in the wake of the political crisis in the country as the state government continues with its development plans for the benefit of the people.

At 8am yesterday, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow launched a project to upgrade and beautify side and back lanes for bicycles, as well as pedestrian routes within the George Town Unesco World Heritage Site.

He said back lanes in the city were alternative access routes for members of the public, besides serving as maintenance paths, and they would be enhanced with art, landscaping and street furniture to attract visitors.

“These lanes will be upgraded to provide space for recreation, neighbourhood activities and greenery in the city.

“The facilities can also be used for a variety of activities by the local community.

“This will create a sense of safety, cleanliness and wellbeing so that the lanes can be used at all times,” he said when launching the project stretching from Lebuh Ah Quee to Lorong Pitt here.

He said Penang was the best example of a city that achieved the Sustainable Development Goals, including healthy living and wellbeing of the people, equality, good jobs and strong economic growth, as well as a sustainable city and society.

“Penang is one of the leading cities in the world, but we still give priority to our environment and heritage sites amid rapid growth.

“The facilities, services and infrastructure we offer have turned the heritage site into a destination of choice for the local community and foreigners to visit, relax and live in.” Bernama