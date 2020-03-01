'Don't be shy, Tun': Viral video of Dr Mahathir and wife tugs heartstrings

KUALA LUMPUR: A video of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali in a warm, loving embrace touched the hearts of many social media users today.

The 1 minute 18 second video, which was posted on the Facebook’s Kelab Che Det page, showed Dr Mahathir walking towards Dr Siti Hasmah, who held her arms out to reach for a hug.

Dr Mahathir, 94, however, seemed reluctant to go in for a hug, presumably because of the crowd who were in the same room as they.

As unwillingly as Dr Mahathir appeared to be, Dr Siti Hasmah, 93, who was clad in a soft pink baju kurung, went on to hold on tightly to her husband.

She held Dr Mahathir for some time, leaning on his chest, never wanting to let go and she could be seen tearing in the video. The crowd around them cheered Dr Mahathir by saying: “Jangan malu malu, Tun. Kena peluk balik baru boleh lepas.” (Don’t be shy, Tun. Hug her back, only then she will let you go).

It was then Dr Mahathir placed his right arm around Dr Siti Hasmah’s back and patted her as a sign of comfort.

The video was viewed over 276,000 times as of 3pm today.

A social media user, AG Serina said: “So sweet. May you be happy alongside your beloved family. Thank you so much for trying your best to administer the country well. This is your time with loved ones.”

Norisah Ita wrote: “Tun Hasmah is very cool, very long (-time companion) and the perfect wife for Tun (Dr Mahathir). I wish you happiness.”

Roslan Abd Rashid posted: ”Thank you, Tun (Dr Mahathir). (Your) Achievements are highly impressive.”