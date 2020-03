Lee, Jokowi congratulate Muhyiddin on becoming 8th PM

Bernama

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today congratulated Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on his appointment as Malaysia's 8th Prime Minister.

“Spoke to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to congratulate him,” Lee tweeted.

“I am confident Singapore’s long-standing and multi-faceted relationship with Malaysia will grow under his leadership, and benefit both the peoples,” he added.

In JAKARTA, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) sent a congratulatory message to Muhyiddin on the occasion of his swearing-in.

The message was sent via the Twitter account of Jokowi's spokesperson, Fadjroel Rachman, via his Twitter account @fadjroel.

“President Jokowi congratulates Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's inauguration; God-willing it will be successful. I hope that the good relations between the two countries will always be blessed,~ FR #Jubir #BungJubir @JubirPresidenRI @malaysiakini @bernamadotcom,” tweeted Fadjroel.

Muhyiddin, who is also the president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), today took the oath of office as the eighth PM in the presence of the King of Malaysia, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Balai Singgahsana Kecil (Minor Throne Room) of Istana Negara at 10.33 am. -- Bernama