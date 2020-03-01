Khazanah employee among 4 Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: A Khazanah Nasional Bhd worker was among the four new Covid-19 cases confirmed by the Health Ministry.

In a statement today, the nation’s sovereign wealth fund said they were notified by the health authorities that one of their employees had been diagnosed with the Covid-19 and was now under the care of a government hospital.

Khazanah said the management at its office premises was undertaking necessary measures and precautions to ensure the health and safety of all employees and those around them.

“This includes supporting the health authorities in identifying individuals who have come into close contacts with the affected employee.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused in the course of undertaking these measures and precautions. Khazanah continues to operate with minimal disruptions.”

It is learnt that the Khazanah worker is the 26th case out of 29 cases, a 52-year-old man who has a history of travelling to Shanghai in mid January.

He developed a fever and sore throat on Feb 27 and had sought outpatient treatment at a private hospital on the same day.

He was confirmed positive yesterday and is currently receiving treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital isolation ward.