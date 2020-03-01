'Gangsterism culture has seeped into PKR'

KUALA LUMPUR: The assault on PKR vice president Tian Chua reflects the party's gangsterism culture, claimed its former deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said the attack proves that the party which was established to fight for the people is now being run by those hiding behind the reformist mask and this has also seen the PKR struggle change into a dictatorship.

Without naming any person, the former Economic Affairs Minister said the top leadership of PKR seemed to have taken a hands-off approach to its gangsterism culture and as such had strayed from its reformation task of defending the public.

"I strongly condemn the attack towards Tian Chua who is among the respected founders of PKR and has done a commendable job since the party’s inception.

"A political party which is based on the struggle for justice and democracy should adopt a rational discourse and debate based on facts," he said in a statement here today.

The Gombak MP said when a party was embroiled in an element of gangsterism and its leaders allow for it to continue, it shows that the party is on the verge of collapse.

He said all parties should reject the gangsterism culture and violence in politics and instead focus on having rational debates and provide solutions through discussions.

Earlier today, Tian Chua was attacked by a group of people after attending a meeting with the PKR leadership to explain his alleged 'friendly' association with Azmin’s faction.