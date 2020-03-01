Call to save endangered tree species in Tanjung Malim

TANJUNG MALIM: The operator of the nation’s largest rainforest nursery near Proton City here has requested a time extension of at least one year to save over 1,000 endangered tree species planted on the 80.93-hectare area.

According to Penawar Hutan Sdn Bhd site manager, R. Sheila, the request was made as thousands of endangered trees have been cut down by Perak Corporation Berhad (PCB), a subsidiary of Perak State Development Corporation (PKNP) following the expiry of the lease agreement of the land plot last October.

She said the nursery, which has now become a full man-made forest, has been painstakingly cultivated over the past 20 years ago with a huge variety of tree species including tualang madu, meranti, different types of timber and rare fruits, rambutan, chestnuts and mangosteen.

“Fifty per cent of the trees in the man-made forest, which was a reforestation project undertaken by our 84-year-old company director James Kingham himself, have been destroyed so far. This is a national treasure and you could not find a collection as many as this elsewhere,” she told Bernama here recently.

According to Sheila, her quarter had appealed for a time extension because the process to bring out the trees need to be done carefully to prevent it from dying.

“We have asked them to wait for us to take out the trees because it would be very difficult to find these nearly-extinct tree species,” she said, adding that many other parties including their customers have been helping out by sponsoring the trees.

A check by Bernama at the site found machinery including a bulldozer was used to cut down the trees.

Meanwhile, Tanjung Malim District Council (MDTM) president Faizal Nizam Md Nor had issued a stop-work order to the PCB as no land work plan was summited to the local authority before the clearing was carried out.

“They have to give an assurance that no landslides, floods and water pollution would occur as a result of the clearing work.

“The PCB is also required to submit a work plan to MDTM for approval and to clean dirty roads at the residential areas due to the project activities as well as to repair any damage caused by the works,” he said.

Faizal Nizam said it was an offence to conduct or permit any land works without first submitting the plan and obtaining approval from the local authority. Upon conviction, the offender is liable for a jail term of not more than five years or a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or both. -- Bernama