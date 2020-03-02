Muhyiddin not meeting politicians today

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is not scheduled to hold meetings with any politician today.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said: “We would like to clarify that there are no meetings scheduled with political leaders today.”

The statement said Muhyiddin will only meet with the Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali as well as the heads of department and agencies today.

The meeting is being called to coordinate the flow of the government’s administration, it added.

The PMO statement clashes with an earlier report that Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, whose corruption trial was postponed, was to meet with Muhyiddin to discuss the formation of the new Perikatan Nasional government.

Zahid’s lawyer, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, had reportedly told the court that his client’s presence was crucial during the meeting with Muhyiddin.

Teh was quoted as saying: “My client will be in discussions with the Prime Minister as regards the formation of Cabinet.

“So on this basis, we ask the court to grant an adjournment of this morning’s proceedings,” Teh told High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

Sequerah then allowed the defence’s application and adjourned the case to tomorrow.

Ahmad Zahid, 67, is facing 47 charges, with 12 of them involving criminal breach of trust, eight for corruption and 27 for money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit of funds belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.