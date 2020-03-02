Matta yet to receive any report on umrah refund

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) has not received any report regarding refund of umrah travel packages, following the suspension of pilgrimage and tourist visas over fears of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Its umrah and hajj vice-president Mohd Azri Abd Razak when contacted by New Straits Times today said normally, travel agents would have settled all payments one month before departure.

“This include airlines fees and accommodation in Makkah and Madinah,” he said.

At present, Azri said major airlines had agreed to reschedule flights for the pilgrims until the Saudi government opens umrah again.

“Among the airlines are Saudi Arabian Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, and AirAsia,” he added.

Azri said members could bring up any related matters to Matta.

According to him, the suspension had affected thousands of umrah pilgrims and Matta hopes this would be resolved soon.

He was also reported to have said those who had left to perform the umrah were not facing any problem so far.

“However, they are currently subjected to strict supervision. According to our sources there, the pilgrims were also subject to stringent checks at the airport and at all check points in Makkah and Madinah. Some matters related to management of the pilgrims were also disrupted,” he added.