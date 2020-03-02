8 firemen dismissed last year

SEREMBAN: Eight members of the Fire and Rescue Department had their services terminated last year due to various discipline problems, said its director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid.

All of them were dismissed last year for various offences including drug abuse, absence without leave, falsifying documents and theft.

Last year's dismissal figure however was not the highest recorded by the department, according to Mohammad Hamdan.

"The figure has dropped from the 14 dismissals recorded in 2018, 21 in 2017 and 44 in 2016,” he told reporters following a ceremony here today for state-level awards of decorations and service excellence.

Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department director Hamdan Ali was also present at the event.

At the event, Mohammad Hamdan also urged all state authorities to standardise the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to control fires at waste disposal sites.

Earlier at the ceremony today, 16 people received department decorations awards and another 60 service excellence awards. -- Bernama