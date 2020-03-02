JAG: Stop harassing women activists

KUALA LUMPUR: The Joint Action Group for Gender Equality (JAG) said it is deeply concerned by police investigations against Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan and Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir.

This came just a day after a police probe was started against activist Fadiah Nadwa Fikri over a peaceful protest at Dataran Merdeka.

The coalition of 14 women’s rights organisations in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak said the intimidation and harassment of women activists was a dangerous trend and that it must stop.

“All of us have the right to express our views and to gather peacefully, as guaranteed by the Constitution. And we condemn any attempt to trample on these rights in the government’s attempt to crack down on dissent.

“We urge the police to cease investigations against Fadiah Nadwa Fikri, Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan and Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir as well as any others who are expressing their views,” it said in a statement, here, today.

JAG also demanded the government to respect and protect the people’s constitutional rights to freedom of expressions and freedom of associations and assembly, more so during the critical time that Malaysia is going through.