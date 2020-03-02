Two high profile individuals tested negative for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The two high profile individuals who were probed for allegedly contracting Covid-19 after coming into close contact with the 26th confirmed victim, a member on the board of UDA Holdings, have tested negative for the virus.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the full result of both cases was received earlier today.

“Based on tests from nasopharyngeal swabs received at 3.30 pm from Hospital Sg Buloh, both tested negative for the virus,” he said on his official Facebook today.

It was reported that the UDA board member had tested positive for Covid-19.

He was reported to have contracted the virus on March 1 and was receiving treatment at the isolation ward of the Sungai Buloh hospital, and was reportedly in stable condition.