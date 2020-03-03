Experts: Muhyiddin likely to retain stimulus package

KUALA LUMPUR: The economic stimulus package announced by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad last week is expected to be retained by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s government.

Economist Professor Dr Mohd Nazari Ismail said Muhyiddin’s first order of business as prime minister would be to address the package that was announced three days before he was sworn-in.

“He needs to strengthen his political situation and the economy will be his priority, besides tackling the Covid-19 issue,” he said, drawing on the injection to buffer the bearish impact of the outbreak.

The Universiti Malaya professor said the package was crucial for the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president’s regime to be in the good books of the people.

“The most important thing is the announcement on the package to give a positive impression of the new government. In the short term, some sectors will gain.”

He said in the long run, the package would be ineffective as it would increase Malaysia’s debt, which was about RM1 trillion.

He said bilateral ties with Singapore would be boosted under Muhyiddin as he enjoyed a close relationship with the republic when he was deputy prime minister and Johor menteri besar.

He said Muhyiddin would be more friendly with Singapore than Dr Mahathir, who had a reputation of taking a hardline stance on Malaysia-Singapore ties.

He said Malaysia’s stance on Kashmir, India, would not be softened as the new government was made up mostly of Malay-Muslim parties.

In a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept 27, Dr Mahathir said India and Pakistan should work together to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir conflict. It followed the Indian government’s revocation of the special status accorded to the Muslim-majority region.

In response, India called for a boycott of Malaysian palm oil.

A report by Reuters on Jan 7, citing government and industry sources, said the republic had “informally” asked palm oil refiners and traders to avoid buying Malaysian palm oil.

International relations expert Dr Oh Ei Sun said the Muhyiddin-led government might be less confrontational and less ideological.

“It will be less confrontational with Singapore, India, the United States and other countries. The less ideological part, however, comes with the exception of Palestinian and Islamic issues.”

He agreed that Muhyiddin’s first order of business would be to address Malaysia’s economy.

“The stimulus package should continue. But it is unclear whether the economy can be resuscitated. I propose another stimulus package, not so much for spending money, but to make regulations, more streamlining and so on. That would be very important.”

Oh, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, hoped corruption trials involving politicians would continue without fear or favour to ensure a positive image of Malaysia.

Political analyst Professor Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani believed the stimulus package would be retained and Muhyiddin’s government would not undertake much changes in foreign policy.

“He will have to continue the previous government’s business-friendly approach and create market confidence.”