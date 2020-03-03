Health DG denies warning people to avoid Bangsar

KUALA LUMPUR: Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that he had never issued a statement asking the public to avoid the Pantai and Bangsar areas over the next 10 days due to Covid-19, as was shared on social media.

In a news item published on Bernama’s website this morning, he said that the national news agency’s report which quoted him as having given such advice was inaccurate.

“The erroneous paragraph was in a Bernama report quoting Dr Noor Hisham praising the quick action taken by Pantai Kuala Lumpur Hospital cardiologist Datuk Dr Sanjiv Joshi who voluntarily distanced himself from the hospital, clinic and family for 14 days.”

He explained that Dr Sanjiv, despite testing negative for Covid-19, quarantined himself during the incubation period as “prevention is better than cure”.

"Dr Sanjiv was treating Case 29 (a 35-year-old woman who shared a room with Case 24) who later tested positive for Covid-19. Dr Sanjiv then voluntarily distanced himself (from the public) for 14 days. I hope those who came into close contact with him will emulate his action to do what is right," said the Bernama report when quoting Dr Noor Hisham’s official Facebook post last night.

The report further said the inaccurate news item caused some worry for residents in that area and to those who wanted to visit the hospital and its surrounding areas.

Bernama said it had made a correction on the news item and issued a notice about the error, but the report had been published by a few media organisations.

“After Bernama contacted the related editors, the news (item) was removed from their portals. Bernama regrets the publishing of the inaccurate report,” said Bernama.