PM: Prudent spending, reduce leakages to ensure financial stability

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has directed the government's machinery to take serious care to implement and accelerate the implementation of the 2020 Budget and economic stimulus package initiatives.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the premier had attended an economic and financial briefing today and had discussed, among others, the agenda to strengthen domestic activity and ensure the well-being of the people, further boosting the country’s economy to a more competitive level.

Among those who attended the briefing were Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir, Economic Affairs Ministry secretary-general Datuk Saiful Anuar Lebai Hussen, and Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali.

“The Prime Minister emphasised the need for prudent spending, and reducing leakage to ensure the country’s financial stability.

“He also took note of the government’s debt and liabilities, and highlighted that implemented projects needed to be refined to avoid from it burdening the governments financial and debt commitments.”

Muhyiddin also noted that the yearly budget should be able to bring huge returns to economic growth, while generating income for the people and the nation.

“Therefore, it is essential to improve the efficacy of government programmes and projects to ensure that public money spent could bring full benefit to national development and the well-being of the people.”

The premier was also briefed on the latest Covid-19 status by the Health Ministry’s special task force, along with officials from the Foreign Ministry, National Disaster Management Agency, Health Ministry, National Security Council and the Immigration Department.

The PMO said there were seven new cases reported in Malaysia. This brings the total number of cases to 36, with 22 (66.1 per cent) of them cured.

Fourteen cases are still being treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital and Kuala Lumpur Hospital. All cases are reported to be in stable condition, it added.

“The Prime Minister is satisfied with the efforts done by government agencies in handling the Covid-19 outbreak and records his appreciation to all those involved, especially front-liners and medical staff.

“He also directed the special task force to continue monitoring the status and prevention efforts. The Prime Minister also advised the public to avoid panic-buying and take precautionary measures as outlined by the Health Ministry,” the statement read.

It added that those who have travelled to countries at risk such as China, South Korea, Japan and Italy, should comply with travel and health advisories and immediately go to the hospital or clinic if they showed symptoms such as cough, fever and difficulty breathing.