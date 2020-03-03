MTEM urges new govt to re-evaluate targets for Bumiputera achievement

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malay Economic Action Council (MTEM) has urged the new government to re-evaluate targets for Bumiputera achievement.

MTEM chief executive officer Ahmad Yazid Othman said the government should also undertake economic development projects to mobilise the economy based on a Bumiputera master policy under the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (SPV 2030), instead of going on an austerity drive.

“Don’t allow market forces' philosophies to dictate the country’s fate. State intervention is needed so the quality of life of all people, especially the Bumiputera can be improved immediately.

“The Bumiputera economic community as a whole hope that (Prime Minister) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin can intensify the Bumiputera empowerment agenda with the change of the new government,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad expressed hope that the continuation of the SPV 2030 would bear fruit by bridging the economic gap among races and create a high-value economy.

MTEM, he added, also supported Muhyiddin’s commitment in appointing a clean cabinet with integrity, and called for credible appointments of other institutions such as legislative bodies and the attorney-general.

He also urged that the selection of directors, the board of directors and others involving government appointments must be made among those who were responsible.

“This will give the people, traders and investors confidence in the separation of power and authority of an institution whether it is a government agency or a government-owned company.”

Ahmad also pointed out the need to strengthen judicial institutions and called for high-profile corruption court cases to continue.

“Poor governance in the past government needs to be addressed immediately so people who had hoped for a change in the last election, particularly the Bumiputera smallholders, farmers and the urban poor, can fully benefit.

“Issues surrounding Felda, Tabung Haji and Majlis Amanah Rakyat must be quickly handled to restore the trust of the people, including the Bumiputera.”

He added that monopolies should only be given to government-owned companies.

Ahmad also hoped that political parties in the new coalition had taken heed from their loss in the 14th General Election, and would not bring back the culture of corruption, and using Malays and the Bumiputera community for political or personal gains.

“We pray for Muhyiddin to be given guidance to lead a government capable of putting Malaysia on the map, and uniting people, including elected representatives, after a turbulent political crisis.”