Doctor loses RM23k in less than 24 hours

KUANTAN: When a doctor was allegedly linked with money laundering activities, she was given two options, to face arrest or allow the "authorities" to investigate her online banking account.

The 44-year-old who agreed for her bank account to be scrutinised to clear her name instead ended up losing RM23,000 of her savings in less than 24 hours.

In the incident on Monday, the victim from Rompin received a phone call from a legal officer who introduced himself as "Harban Singh" from Alor Setar.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Superintendent Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the man told the victim that a company registered under her name had tax arrears amounting to RM12,600.

"The call was transferred to the Kedah police headquarters where the victim spoke to a 'police officer' who later verified claims with Bukit Aman police headquarters that the victim was also involved in money laundering activities.

"The 'policeman' assured the victim that he was handling the case and would consult his superior 'Datuk Vedhanayagam' on the matter. He later told the victim she could either face arrest or choose to allow the authorities to conduct their probe online," he said today.

Wazir said thinking she was given a lifeline to clear her name, she agreed to provide her bank account details and later the same day, she received a text message from "Datuk Vedhanayagam" informing that the cash from her saving account has been transferred to another account belonging to her.

"At about 4pm, she received a text message instructing her to activate her new online banking password but she did not follow the instruction. The following day, she checked her savings account and realised RM23,000 was missing," he said, adding the victim later lodged a police report.

Meanwhile, he said in another incident, a 53-year-old housewife lost RM65,000 after being duped to transfer her savings to an unknown individual's account.

Wazir said the victim received a phone call from an unknown number where a man introduced himself as an officer from the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters saying she had a court order to freeze all her assets.

He said later the same day, the victim received another call informing that she only had two hours before her assets could be frozen.

"To escape arrest, she was told to deposit RM70,000 into a bank account provided by the suspect. The victim immediately deposited RM30,000 followed by another RM35,000 from another bank account.

"When she returned home, she realised that she had been cheated and lodged a report at the district police station," he said.

Wazir said both cases were being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping, and a fine if convicted.