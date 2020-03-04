Former A-G: 'I resigned because Tun M resigned'

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Attorney-General (AG) Tommy Thomas has cited change in the country’s political leadership as the reason for his resignation.

Speaking to a news portal today, he said his position as AG was a political appointment made by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“When he tendered his resignation, it was incumbent on me to resign my position too.

"It was important for me to step aside to allow the incoming prime minister to appoint his own AG,” he was quoted as saying.

Thomas also said his resignation following the change in political leadership was in accordance with the tradition practised in the United Kingdom and other mature democracies.

He said he planned to take a break and expressed gratitude to Dr Mahathir for giving him the opportunity to serve the country.

“I tried my best to do justice and prevent injustice until my last day in office. I am thankful for the privilege to serve,” he said.

Thomas handed his resignation letter to Dr Mahathir on Feb 28.

He was appointed to the post of AG in 2018 after Pakatan Harapan (PH) won the 14th General Election (GE14) and he had served for 21 months. His two-year contract was supposed to end in June.