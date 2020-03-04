UM named Top 50 in the world for three subjects

Universiti Malaya (UM) continues to maintain its performance among the world's leading universities by having three of its academic disciplines within the Top 50 ranks in the latest tenth edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

These include Library and Information Science (38th in rank), Electrical & Electronic Engineering (46th), and Development Studies (49th).

The 2020 instalment of the QS’ global university performance sees UM named Top 100 for a total of 17 different subjects. The university is also Malaysia’s most-ranked university, featuring in 34 of the 48 subject tables.

According to the statement by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, there has also been an increase in the number of Malaysian university programmes achieving Top 50 ranks.

In the 2020 edition, eight Malaysian departments rank among the Top 50 in the world for their subjects – compared to four in 2019’s edition of the rankings. However, the overall performance of Malaysia’s higher education system has stalled, with more programmes falling than rising.

The best performance achieved by any Malaysian programme is attained by Taylor’s University, which ranks 16th for the study of Hospitality & Leisure Management. There is also a noteworthy debut for Management and Science University in the same subject, with it ranked at the 28th position.

Universiti Teknologi Mara also enters the rankings for the first time for Hospitality & Leisure Management at 31 while the International Islamic University Malaysia rose to 37 for Theology, Divinity & Religious Studies from the 51-100 band.

Also in the Top 50 is Universiti Teknologi Petronas entering the rankings at 42 for Engineering-Mineral & Mining.

In total, 175 programmes at 22 Malaysian higher education institutions are ranked.

UM vice-chancellor Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Hashim.

QS spokesperson Jack Moran said: “The progress made by Malaysia’s higher education system over the last five years has been one of the most noteworthy higher education narratives to emerge from Asia.

“This progress has been achieved through a strong strategic focus on transnational education, which has enabled Malaysian universities to forge transformational global partnerships and enhance their institutional profiles across the world. We have seen the positive results of this strategizing in our rankings, and continue to do so this year through the Top 50 ranks achieved by UM and its peers.

"However, the overall results indicate that Malaysia's progress cannot be expected to continue unabated without further improvements in graduate employability – for which performance has not reached the same heights as some of the country’s research programmes," he continued.

"Exploring ways to innovate pedagogically and create stronger partnerships with employers will be crucial targets for those seeking to ensure that Malaysia’s universities cultivate graduates who are coveted by employers across the world.”

Commenting on the rankings, UM vice-chancellor Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Hashim thanked all UM staff for their unfailing commitment and dedication to outstanding research and teaching, while striving for its strong support that has contributed significantly to the university’s achievement.

“The 2016-2020 UM Strategic Plan has produced great results in research, teaching and learning, and internationalisation to ensure that UM graduates are well sought-after globally. UM is now formulating the next phase of its Strategic Plan for 2021-2025,” he stated.

The QS World University Rankings (WUR) by Subject 2020 provide authoritative comparative analysis on the performance of 13,138 individual university programmes, taken by students at 1,368 universities which can be found in 83 locations across the world, across 48 academic disciplines and five broad faculty areas.

The full rankings can be found at www.TopUniversities.com/subject-rankings/2020.