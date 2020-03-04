Companies with confirmed cases of Covid-19 not required to close

PUTRAJAYA: Companies and agencies in the country with confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections are not necessarily required to close, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said staff of the companies should instead practice good hygiene as prescribed by the health ministry, follow the procedure for disinfection and perform thorough cleaning in their office to curb further spreading of the virus.

He said at the moment, there was no need for companies to impose self-quarantine measures.

"Our general advise to the companies or organisations is that there is no need to close businesses or offices.

"What is more important now is that for them (businesses and offices) to carry out disinfection process in their office.

"If they follow the precautionary measures as set by the ministry, it is already enough. If they want to do spring cleaning, we also have no objections," he said at a press conference on the latest Covid-19 issue here today.