Covid-19: Immigration shuts down all autogates, e-gates

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department has temporarily closed all autogates and e-gates at the country's entry points following the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a letter addressed to all state Immigration directors dated today, it stated the Immigration director-general had agreed to close all autogate lanes for Malaysians, the E-Gate for foreigners under the National Enforcement and Registration Biometric System (NERS) and the E-Gate Malaysian Automated Clearance System (MACS).

"This closure is effective immediately and any change including updates will be informed from time to time," it added.

The letter was signed by the Security and Passport Division director Datuk Mohd Zulfikar Ahmad on behalf of Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

Khairul later confirmed the matter, saying: "Yes, we have shut down all autogates and e-gates temporarily, as an added measure in controlling Covid-19 outbreak."

Earlier, the Health Ministry said Malaysia had recorded a total of 50 Covid-19 cases following a new Covid-19 cluster, involving 14 new cases.

All 14 cases were first and second generation cases linked to patient 26, an Uda Holdings Bhd board member, who tested positive on March 1.