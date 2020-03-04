Boy, 4, missing after dad leaves him in oil palm estate

KUCHING: A four-year-old boy has been reported missing after being left alone by his father at an oil palm estate in Pantu, about 140km from here, yesterday.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Action Centre, the boy, identified as Igih Ben, was not at the hut where his father, who works as a guide for a team of the Sarawak Forestry Corporation, left him.

“The father, who realised they had to trek a steep hill, left his son at the hut together with a bottle of milk,” it said in a statement.

When he returned to the hut, he found his son missing and a resident, who was harvesting paddy nearby, claimed that he saw a child heading towards the direction where the father had left his motorcycle.

“After failing to find his son, the man lodged a police report at about 2.30pm yesterday and a search-and-rescue (SAR) operation was activated,” added the statement.

Until 8pm today, the SAR team comprising four Sri Aman Fire and Rescue Deparment personnel, two policemen and 20 villagers failed to locate the boy. – BERNAMA