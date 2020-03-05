'I didn't wear tanjak for publicity'

KUALA LUMPUR: Khair Razlan Othman, who made headlines after wearing a tanjak during his convocation at Oxford University, London, on Saturday, said he did not do it for publicity.

He said the tanjak was a Malay traditional heritage, which he was proud to wear, and the convocation ceremony was the perfect platform to do so.

“If people in the West wear a hat, what’s wrong with us wearing the tanjak? After all, language and clothes are the symbols of a civilisation,” he said.

Khair gained attention after he shared pictures and videos of him wearing the traditional accessory on Facebook at his convocation ceremony.

In the 55-second video, Khair was seen walking into the convocation hall with other graduates as he waited for his turn to go up on the stage to take his scroll.

The video received more than 8,800 views.

Khair said before deciding to put on the traditional outfit, he had sought the College Proctor’s permission.

“I was a bit nervous and worried that I would not be allowed to enter the hall because I was wearing a tanjak instead of a mortar board like other graduates.

“For me, it was a dream come true to be able to wear the tanjak on convocation day. I cried when the crowd gave me a big round of applause,” he said.

He said his father, Othman Ahmad, and son, who were present at the convocation ceremony, also wore the tanjak.

“Before going to the hall, my family and I took pictures together and had our meals at the college.

“There, someone in the cafetaria asked us where we were from as he had never seen people wearing the tanjak before.

“That gave me the opportunity to introduce the Malaysian traditional culture and costumes to the community there.”