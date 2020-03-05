PM briefed on international trade, Apec matters

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today received updates on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, foreign investors and international trade matters today.

An update on his Facebook said that he had been briefed on these topics by International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali in Putrajaya.

Other MITI senior officials also attended the briefing, which included various matters related to international trade and foreign investment.

“The MITI secretary-general has also explained about the latest development on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit which Malaysia is hosting this November,” said the posting.