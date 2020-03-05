Fake news spreading faster than Covid-19 in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry has warned the public against spreading fake or unverified news on Covid-19, as they face being dealt with in accordance with the law.

This follows the recent dissemination of a viral message which listed areas in the Klang Valley which should be avoided, as it falsely claimed that Covid-19 cases had been detected there.

On its official Twitter account @KKMPutrajaya today, the Health Ministry also appealed for the public to refrain from posting messages urging the avoidance of certain hospitals, supposedly because of Covid-19 cases being treated there.

“The hospitals have already carried out disinfection works,” it said.

The Ministry added that a circulating message calling for those with pneumonia symptoms to contact the communicable diseases control branch is fake. The message includes a list of 26 hospitals it claims can handle suspected and confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationwide.

Meanwhile, when asked about the possible spread of Covid-19 via banknotes, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the coronavirus needs a living host to survive and replicate.

"Viruses cannot replicate without a living host," he said in a WhatsApp message when contacted yesterday.

NST was referring to a report by Yahoo! Finance, which was published online, stating that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised people to use contactless technology instead of cash, as banknotes may be spreading the coronavirus. It said Covid-19 could survive on the surface of banknotes for several days, as warned by the WHO.

The report further explained that ultraviolet light, or high temperature, is being used to disinfect and sterilise banknotes, before the cash is sealed and stored for up to 14 days before being recirculated, according to China’s Central Bank during a press conference.