PM congratulates SPM candidates for besting 2018 results

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin congratulated all 2019 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates, whose results were announced today.

He said he is proud of their achievements, which show an improvement as compared to the previous year.

“I was told that last year’s SPM National Average Grade (GPN) stood at 4.86, compared to 4.89 in 2018, which is an improvement of 0.03 points. A lower GPN indicates better performance.

“I was also told there was an increase in the number of candidates who were eligible to be awarded the SPM certificate, as out of 1,402 special needs candidates, 860 were qualified to be awarded the certificates.”

He urged those who performed well to continue working hard for the future, and to subsequently contribute to the nation.

“Those who did not perform well… should never give up. I believe if they are motivated, God willing, they will be successful too,” said Muhyiddin in a statement.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the candidates’ parents, as their endless support played an important role in boosting the students’ achievements.

He said the success of a student is a reflection of the persistence of his or her teachers.

“Thank you, teachers. Without your sacrifices, all this would have not been a reality,” he added.

Muhyiddin said the results prove that many initiatives undertaken by the Education Ministry have yielded good results.

“This indicates the effectiveness of the country’s education system, and the policies practiced have successfully provided quality educational opportunities to all.

“In this regard, the ministry is constantly striving to improve the quality of the country's education system, and the results are a testament to the efforts and commitment of the ministry to provide the best education for all.”

Education director-general Dr Habibah Abdul Rahim announced the SPM results in Putrajaya today. Out of 389,498 students who sat for SPM last year, 59.99 per cent, or 233,652 candidates, obtained at least a pass for all subjects they sat for; with 8,876 of them getting grade A+, A and A- for all subjects.