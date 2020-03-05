For now, Muhyiddin in charge of all federal departments

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is in charge of all federal ministries and departments until the appointment of new Cabinet ministers.

Muhyiddin’s ministerial functions were stated in the Federal Government Gazette, Ministers of the Federal Government (No.2) Order 2020 uploaded on the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ website.

“It is notified that the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin shall be charged with the responsibility in respect of all departments of the federal government and the subjects for which the departments are responsible until the appointment of other ministers in the Cabinet,” it said.

According to the gazette, the order came into effect on March 1, 2020.

The gazette also notified the revocation of the Ministers of the Federal Government Oder 2020. -- BERNAMA