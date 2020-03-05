Deferment of PTPTN repayment plan still under discussion, says CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Plans to defer repayments of study loans for those earning below RM4,000 a month as claimed by former finance minister are still under discussion, National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) said.

PTPTN chief executive officer Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid said the education loan fund was still looking into the matter before announcing it to the public.

“We are still checking. It is still being discussed and we will make an announcement later,” he said when met at the Balai Berita here today.

In a statement earlier, former finance minister Lim Guan Eng said that then Pakatan Harapan government had agreed to defer repayments of PTPTN study loans for the target group.

The DAP secretary-general said the former administration was unable to make a formal announcement on the matter due to its untimely end.

The plans were part of PH’s election manifesto during the 14th General Election in 2018.

When asked about the Public Consultation Paper (Kertas Konsultasi Rakyat) which consists of the new repayment mechanism and relevant documents, Ahmad Dasuki also said that PTPTN was looking into the papers pending any update.

Ahmad Dasuki also advised borrowers to continue repaying their loans despite the change in government.

He also reminded borrowers who had trouble to repay their loans to seek assistance from PTPTN.

“Everyone must repay their loans. If you have any problem then come to us and we will assist such as restructuring your repayment methods.

“The money will then be used for future students. Don’t keep it to yourself when you are not able to repay your loans.”

Accompanying Ahmad Dasuki was PTPTN chief operation officer Mastura Mohd Khalid, PTPTN chief finance officer and senior manager Mohd Rusdi Ismail.

Ahmad Dasuki also mentioned PTPTN’s two savings plans National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN-i) and SSPN-i Plus, which despite having 4.39 million depositors, many have not been contributing money into their account.

For last year’s deposit collection, SSPN had about RM1.3 billion, a tad over its RM1.19 billion target.

This year, PTPTN had set a target of RM1.5 billion in SSPN-i deposit collection.

For SSPN-i account holders, they would receive extra one per cent on top of the annual dividend as a reward for consistently saving for their children’s education through the SSPN-i Loyalty Rewards programme between Feb 5 and April 30.

In February, PTPTN announced a four per cent dividend for 2019 for both SSPN-i and SSPN-i Plus.