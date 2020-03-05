Galeri Prima to showcase paintings by SEA artists

KUALA LUMPUR: Henry Butcher Malaysian and Southeast Asian Art Auction is set to showcase paintings by Southeast Asian artists at Galeri Prima on March 15.

The auction will start its bidding from as low as RM1,200 for various paintings including those by renowned Malaysian artists.

Henry Butcher Art Auctioneers director Polenn Sim said the Malaysian art market is currently soft due to ongoing setbacks in politics and the Covid-19 outbreak.

“So it is hard for us to determine the sales target.

“As of last year, our auction house reached total sales of about RM8.3 million. However with the current situation, we just hope to maintain the (previous) sales (total), or if possible, higher,” he said.

For this year, the showcase will highlight Datuk Ibrahim Hussein’s 1995 work entitled “Little Things” of which the starting bid is valued at RM350,000.

“Ibrahim is one of the best Malaysian artists for combining printmaking, lines and collage in his colourful, layered paintings.

“We will also have artworks by the late Datuk Syed Ahmad Jamal, Abdul Latiff Mohidin and other famed Southeast Asian artists,” he said when contacted.

Sim also urged Malaysians especially the younger generation to appreciate and learn more about art.