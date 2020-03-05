SPM high achievers from JB school on cloud nine

JOHOR BARU: Four top scorers from SMK IJ Convent were in a jubilant mood after receiving their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results today.

It was an unforgettable moment for the four girls, who were among 168 students, who sat for the examinations last year.

They attributed their success to encouragement of parents, coaching by teachers, solidarity of joint-study sessions with friends and diligence at the study table.

Mercy Lim Yi Sin, 18, said her parents' advice was among the main factors that helped her secured the excellent results.

“I must say that I owe it to my parents who were there for me throughout the year and the examination period. ”

She said her parents' guidance was particularly felt whenever she was feeling down.

“I will apply for a scholarship from universities and colleges to pursue a course of my choice,” said Lim who secured 9As.

For Allyia Loo Zainai, it was sheer hard work and guidance from friends that contributed to the excellent results.

“It was not easy securing 10As. I owe it all my friends who have been with me in our group study.” she said.

Allyia said it was important to have good and studious friends because they can help you in times of need.

“Be confident, never give up, work hard and don’t feel ashamed to ask for help,” she added.

Hoping to lighten her parents' burden, she said she is planning to study overseas once she has secured a scholarship.

Meanwhile, Diviyarani Manimaran, 18, was incredulous at securing 9As.

“I still can't believe I got this results as I’ve never scored straight As in my school exams,” she said.

SMK IJ Convent principal Ande Noor Munawara Bachok. -NSTP/VINCENT D’SILVA

She credited her success to teachers' unremitting interest in how she fared in her studies.

Diviyarani said she is keen on doing research and will pursue a tertiary course to that effect provided she is able to secure a scholarship.

Her formula for good grades was paying close attention during lessons, asking questions when in doubt, and adhering to a consistent study schedule.

Michelle Ng Mui-Soak, 18, was on cloud nine when informed if her excellent results.

“I did it, I did it,“ she said upon getting the results.

“I see light at the end of the tunnel,” she said adding that she plans to pursue her interest in animation in Japan.

I.J. Covent emerged third in the state and first in the district. The school recorded 100 per cent passes with a school average grade (GPS) of 1.77.

Out of the 168 students who sat for SPM, 56 scored straight As.

Principal Ande Noor Munawara Bachok said SMK IJ Convent is a high performing school, and recorded 100 per cent passes over the years. It clinched one of the top three positions in the overall standings.

She lauded her teachers for the efforts in producing students of outstanding achievement.

Almost 44,000 students sitting for SPM last year in Johor, 1,083 scored all As.