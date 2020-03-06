Man dies in crash on Penang Bridge

GEORGE TOWN: A man died when the Volkswagen he was driving skidded and crashed into the guardrail at Km2.8 of the Penang Bridge, heading towards Prai, early this morning.

The victim, identified as Lim Yen Tat, 26, was pinned to his seat.

A spokesman from the state Fire and Rescue Department said they received a call about the accident at 4.55am and rushed to the scene.

“When we arrived, we found the victim trapped inside and a badly-damaged car. We did a size-up and used rescue tools to free the victim from the vehicle.

“We managed to retrieve him at about 6am. Paramedics who arrived at the scene confirmed his death,” he said today.

The spokesman said they handed over the body to the police for the next course of action.

The operation ended at 6.09am.

Meanwhile, photos of the crash have since made their way to social media.

Several photographs show the car turned turtle.