Malaysia's 26th Covid-19 patient disputes claim he is behind outbreak's 2nd wave

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s 26th case of Covid-19 has released a statement denying that he is the source of the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Hisham Hamdan – who was previously referred to as ‘Case 26’ – said that he only began displaying symptoms of the virus almost a month after returning from Shanghai, China.

“Based on the facts that I have laid out, while it is true that I am linked to the second wave of cases, being linked and being the source, are two entirely different things.

“We need to give our full support to the Health Ministry, as they (are the ones who) identify Patient Zero.

“Next, given what medical research tells us, the incubation period for the virus is two weeks, and so, I did not catch it from my trip to Shanghai.

“Furthermore, at the time of my visit to Shanghai, there were no recorded cases there as yet,” he said in a statement released today.

Hisham – who is a member of UDA Holdings’ board of directors – said that he returned from Shanghai on Jan 17, and only began exhibiting symptoms on Feb 27.

“It is – as far as medical research is concerned – not possible for me to have obtained the virus from my trip to Shanghai.”

Hisham also recounted the events leading up to him being diagnosed with Covid-19.

He said he initially thought that he had dengue fever, as he had a high temperature and cough on Feb 27, and checked himself to the Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC).

“While there, I also specifically requested for the Covid-19 test. After doing the test, I went home and stayed home.

“On Feb 28, I received my first round of test results stating that I had tested positive, and was then asked to go to Sungai Buloh Hospital the next day, to be isolated and treated.

“At that point, I was the 26th person in Malaysia to test positive for the Covid-19 disease, which does not necessarily mean that I was the 26th person in Malaysia to be infected by it. There were potentially others who had been infected earlier but not tested,” he said.

Hisham said that after testing positive, he fully cooperated with doctors in charge in the contact tracing processes.

“It is hugely unfortunate that two individuals caught the Covid-19 from me, namely my driver at UDA as well as the SJMC paramedic who was treating me.

“They are, at present, being treated with the utmost care and professionalism from Malaysia’s healthcare professionals,” he said.

Hisham said his whole family has been identified as negative following Covid-19 detection tests.

Here is Hisham’s statement in full:

First and foremost, I would like to record my deepest appreciation for the incredibly diligent and dedicated folks across the healthcare system in Malaysia who are doing a tremendous job in this very challenging period. Their work ethic and dedication to the cause are second to none.

From the medical professionals at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre (“SJMC”), to the doctors at Sungai Buloh Hospital, led by Dr Yasmin Mohd Ghani, who have been working extremely hard to treat my condition – as well as the conditions of all the other Covid-19 patients – to the officers at the Ministry of Health, it has made me extremely proud to know that Malaysia has a wonderful healthcare system. In particular, I would like to especially commend Dr Muhammad Haikal Ghazali from the Selangor Health State Department and Dr Zaza Rida Zakiman from the Petaling Health District Office.

Next, I would like to take this opportunity to address some of the media reports that have been circulating with regards to my case, Case 26. I believe that it is important for me to share the facts regarding my particular circumstance so that the public has a clear picture of events.

On the 27th of February 2020, I started exhibiting symptoms, namely fever and a cough. That afternoon, I went to the SJMC Outpatient Centre to get myself tested as I was concerned that I had dengue fever. While there, I also specifically requested for the Covid-19 test. After doing the test, I went home and stayed home. On the 28th of February 2020, in the evening, I received my first round of test results stating that I had tested positive. I was then asked to proceed to Sungai Buloh Hospital on the 29th of February to be isolated and treated. It was there that my positive results were confirmed.

At that point, I was the 26th person in Malaysia to be tested positive for the Covid-19 disease, which does not necessarily mean that I was the 26th person in Malaysia to be infected by it. There were potentially others who had been infected earlier but not tested. Accordingly, I worked with D. Haikal and Dr Zaza to come up with a Contact Tracing list, along with colleagues at UDA and at Khazanah. In addition, my family was also tested.

My family have all, Alhamdullilah, tested negative. It is hugely unfortunate that two individuals have caught the Covid-19 from me, namely my driver at UDA as well as the SJMC paramedic who was treating me. They are, at present, being treated with the utmost care and professionalism from Malaysia’s healthcare professionals.

The second wave of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia are linked to me, that I think is clear. But being linked to me and having originated from me are two entirely different things. The Ministry of Health is still working diligently and must be applauded for continuing to search for Patient Zero. I was at several meetings from the 21st to the 27th with individuals who have since been confirmed positive for the Covid-19 disease. As I mentioned, the Ministry of Health is still searching for Patient Zero. I just happened to be the first person who was tested from this string of meetings. At the same time, it is worth noting that there were certain meetings on the morning of the 24th of February where all 13 non-UDA board and management individuals all tested negative. I also did attend a Ministry function in my capacity as Chairman of UDA on the 27th of February, but I would like to clarify that I did not attend any political functions. At this stage, I must also commend Dr Haikal and Dr Zaza for arranging a sizeable number of tests for those in UDA and Khazanah who were in close contact with me.

The next point I would like to touch on is my visit to Shanghai. I was in Shanghai attending a conference from the 13th to the 17th of January. There are two issues to raise here. Up to that point, the only confirmed cases in China were from the city of Wuhan, which I never visited. There was no suspicion, at that time, for any concern with regards to visiting Shanghai. Shanghai’s first recorded case was on the 20th of January. In Malaysia, on the 25th of January, a week after I arrived home from Shanghai, the Ministry of Health issued an advisory for Malaysia to postpone or avoid travel to China. On the 30th of January, the World Health Organisation, as a result of the novel coronavirus, officially declared a “public health emergency of international concern.” This all happened well after I returned from Shanghai.

The second issue is that all scientific and medical research we know so far points to the virus having a two-week incubation period. Given that I returned on the 17th of January, and given that I exhibited symptoms on the 27th of February, it is – as far as medical research is concerned – not possible for me to have obtained the virus from my trip to Shanghai.

Furthermore, the earliest close contact patients linked to me are from a meeting on the 21st of February, 5 weeks after I returned. Unless new medical research tells us otherwise, it is important to keep the facts, as we know them now, clear – my visit to Shanghai is not linked to my positive confirmation.

To summarise, based on the facts that I have laid out, while it is true that I am linked to the second wave of cases, being linked to and being the source of are two entirely different things. We need to give our full support to MOH as they identify Patient Zero. Next, given what medical research tells us, the incubation period for the virus is two weeks, and so, I did not catch it from my trip to Shanghai. Furthermore, at the time of my visit to Shanghai, there were no recorded cases there as yet.

Finally, I trust that we will all be guided by the facts as well as the exemplary work done by the entire medical professionals at the Ministry of Health. I thank them all for their service to our country. I also call on the public to give them their full support, to use facts before spreading news or opinions, and to respect the confidentiality and privacy of individuals going through their recovery. I would like to also send out my prayers to all UDA staff and their families, as well as all other infected patients, whether in Malaysia or globally, that are still under treatment as I understand how difficult it is and wish them the speediest of recoveries.

Thank you.

Hisham Hamdan

Sungai Buloh (Hospital)

March 6, 2020