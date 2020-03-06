Be vigilant against dengue too, says Sabah minister

KOTA KINABALU: Sabahans today have been urged to play a role in combating the mosquito-borne dengue fever while maintaining the necessary precautions against Covid-19.

It was reported that there were more than 1,432 dengue fever cases with seven deaths recorded as of Feb 26 in the state.

The number rose by 327 cases or 29.6 per cent compared to the same period last year which recorded 1,105 cases with nine deaths.

Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon said the situation was worrying.

“Our Sabah Health director (Datuk Dr Christina Rundi) had advised us especially women not to be worried so much about the Covid-19 because right at our doorstep, one thing that kills people is dengue.

“While maintaining good personal hygiene (to counter Covid-19 infections), you must also take note of your surroundings on how not to have (mosquitoes breeding sites that could) cause dengue,” he said after launching the state-level Women’s Day celebration here.

Meanwhile, on the development of Covid-19 in Sabah, Poon said the 179 KD Lekiu crew would be departing the state today as all of them had tested negative for the virus.

The screening was made yesterday at the Sepanggar naval base here following the arrival of the Lumut-based vessel from Busan, South Korea.

He added that the results of all samples taken from the crew and other people classified under Persons Under Investigation could now be obtained within 6 hours as the laboratory is available in the state.

Previously, those tests had to be conducted in Kuala Lumpur and took at least a day for confirmation.