KUALA LUMPUR: Fuel prices are set to go down significantly this coming week, effective midnight.

The biggest drop is for RON97 which will retail at RM2.19, down 21 sen.

This is followed by RON95 at RM1.89 per litre, down 19 sen.

Diesel is down by 17 sen to retail at RM1.96.

These prices are for the week beginning March 7 to March 13.