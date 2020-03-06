Include export sector in next stimulus package, says Ikatan chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Alliance of Safety Community (Ikatan) wants the government to include other industries such as the export sector if there is another stimulus package to be introduced.

Its chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, while praising the government’s move to help affected industries such as tourism and health sectors during the Covid-19 crisis, hoped the administration would also include other industries.

“There is nothing more crucial now than to execute the 2020 Budget and the recently announced Economic Stimulus Package as soon as possible aimed at cushioning the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

“The government should consider giving corporate income tax rebates for the 2020 evaluation year and be ready to roll out a second stimulus package which will include other industries such as the export sector which also has been directly and indirectly affected (by the Covid-19 outbreak).

“What is needed the most now is to mobilise all efforts towards preventing any lay-off (during the crisis),” he said in a statement.

Assistance rendered to those largely affected by the Covid-19 crisis, Lee said, had shown the government’s seriousness in addressing issues in a structured and orderly manner.

He also urged the government to help manufacturers of face masks and hand sanitisers to boost their production to meet the growing demand for these items.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry, he added, should ramp up their surveillance and enforcement to check profiteering activities by suppliers and retailers of these items.