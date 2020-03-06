Federal Court Judge Idrus Harun is new AG

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal Court Judge Tan Sri Idrus Harun has been appointed as the new Attorney-General, effective March 6.

The 65-year-old replaces Tan Sri Tommy Thomas who stepped down after a 21-month old stint.

Thomas officially resigned as AG after he handed his resignation letter to Dr Mahathir last Friday (Feb 28) evening.

“It is to be noted that in accordance with Clause (5) of Article 145 of the Federal Constitution, His Majesty the King has consented to the application of Tan Sri Tommy Thomas to shorten his service as the Attorney General effective February 28, 2020.

“The government is grateful to Tan Sri Tommy Thomas for his service to the country during his tenure as Attorney General.

“In accordance with Clause (1) of Article 145 of the Federal Constitution, His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong also approved the appointment of Federal Court judge Tan Sri Idrus Harun as the new Attorney General for a two year period, effective March 6, 2020,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Department.