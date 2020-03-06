Putrajaya hot air balloon festival postponed amid Covid-19 fears

PUTRAJAYA: The Putrajaya International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta, which had been scheduled for March 19 to 22, has been postponed amid growing concerns on the Covid-19 outbreak.

AKA Balloon Sdn Bhd and Perbadanan Putrajaya (PPj), in a joint statement today, said the decision was made to prioritise the health and safety of the public, pilots, vendors and suppliers, staff members and their families.

"After extensive and careful consideration, the current global COVID-19 outbreak has made it impossible at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak during the dates of the event alongside the increasing uncertainty of cross-border movement of visitors, pilots and staff," the statement said.

The Putrajaya Hot Air Balloon Fiesta was set to involve more than 25 hot air balloons from 13 countries including Malaysia.

The four-day event was expected to welcome more than 200,000 visitors. -- Bernama