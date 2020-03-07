Agong expresses concern over jump in Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has called on Malaysians to do their part in assisting the Health Ministry to arrest the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the country.

In a statement issued today, Istana Negara’s Comptroller of the Royal Household, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, said the Agong expressed concern over the 28 new cases of the coronavirus reported in Malaysia on Friday.

In view of the jump in cases, His Majesty is urging the public to give its full cooperation to the Health Ministry in its investigations and contact tracing to contain the spread of the virus quickly and effectively.

“His Majesty has urged the public to access the ‘virtual health advisory’ or the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) through the Health Ministry’s website if they have any concerns, questions or need information,” said Ahmad Fadil.

The Agong also advised the public to comply with preventive measures and guidance issued by the ministry.

Ahmad Fadil added that the Agong is advising all organisers of events to conduct health screening of participants and checking their travel histories in the 14-day period prior to the date of events, apart from providing participants with sufficient hand sanitisers.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his appreciation and thanks for the quick action, treatment and continuous monitoring undertaken and provided by the Health Ministry and related agencies, in containing the virus.

“His Majesty urges Malaysians to join him in offering prayers that the country and the world is protected from the coronavirus, and that authorities in affected areas are able to contain the virus,” Ahmad Fadil added.

On Friday, the Health Ministry announced that 28 people had tested positive as part of a second wave of Covid-19 infections, bringing the national tally to 83.

It is the largest single-day increase of cases since the infection began in Malaysia on Jan 25.