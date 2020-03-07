End practice of political appointments, say analysts

KUALA LUMPUR: The resignations of political appointees holding important positions in government agencies when there is a change in the country’s administration are part and parcel of upholding democratic principles.

Academicians and political observers believed that more top office bearers in government bodies should emulate Latheefa Koya and Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, who relinquished their positions as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner and attorney-general (A-G), respectively, following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan administration.

Geopolitical expert Azmi Hassan said advanced democratic countries, such as the United States and European nations, routinely elected political appointees to certain critical positions when they were in power.

“Following the change in the government, it is natural that these political appointees took the necessary steps to vacate their position.

“There are other political appointees (apart from Thomas and Latheefa) with politically sensitive job descriptions appointed by the PH government and, in my opinion, they should also vacate their position.

“This is to dismiss any impression that the political appointees failed in performing their job but to ensure that both sides, between the government and the respective agencies, have an open communication,” said Azmi.

Senior fellow with the Singapore Institute of International Affairs Dr Oh Ei Sun contended that the A-G and MACC commissioner were “members of administration” and that they were, in principle, not political appointees.

“They were appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong upon the recommendation of the prime minister.

“It is customary, but not compulsory that they step down with the recommendation of the prime minister, unless they are asked to remain in their respective positions by the new administration,” Oh said.

Moving forward, political analyst Prof Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani hoped Malaysia could do away with political appointments to top positions in government agencies to ensure professionalism in the civil service.

Azizuddin, however, said this could be achieved only if there was political will. He added that it was time-consuming since it would involve the formulation of policies that need to be passed in Parliament for it to be realised and implemented.

“The present system (related to appointment of top officials in government agencies) is quite feudalistic.

“Malaysia can break away from this tradition of political appointees holding top positions in government bodies, but it would require more time.

“At the moment, there is no special committee to decide who should be helming top positions in government agencies.

“And there are other issues that we need to iron out, including if the appointment of top office bearers in government agencies should be made based on seniority or capability,” he said.

Azmi also concurred with Azizuddin that the government should do away with political appointees heading government agencies given the current political landscape that focused on credibility and integrity.

“Political parties should do away with rewarding their loyalists with this kind of appointments.

“Government agencies and government-linked companies must be headed by persons who are capable. They should not have political links so that the policies made are not inclined to the interest of their political parties, but geared towards the benefit of the nation,” he said.

Oi said it was “frankly” inevitable that each administration would somewhat “politicise” appointments of top office bearers in “major” non-ministerial agencies.