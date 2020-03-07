18 Chinese nationals quarantined in Kelantan

KOTA BARU: A total of 18 Chinese nationals, including some working in the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, were quarantined as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 outbreak.

Kelantan health department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the 18 were placed under quarantine at their respective homes after returning to Malaysia separately, with the final returnee arriving on Feb 28.

However, he said 13 of them had already completed their 14-day quarantine and were also later found to be negative for Covid-19.

Dr Zaini said apart from working at ECRL project, some of the Chinese nationals also worked at a development site and gold mining project.

"The state health department was aware on the presence of many Chinese citizens working in the state lately.

"Some of them had returned to their country to celebrate the Chinese New Year last month and majority had come back to Kelantan following the celebration.

"They showed no signs of Covid-19 but gave good co-operation when ordered to be placed under quarantine.

"The 13 tested negative later while five others are still under observation," he said.

Dr Zaini added that the department not only would focus on the foreign workers but also on their immediate family members.

"If we found that they have brought along their family members from China to Malaysia, they are also required to undergo the same quarantine," said Dr Zaini.

He said the 18 foreigners were not among the 26 patients under investigation (PUIs) who were quarantined and tested negative recently.