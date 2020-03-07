Two seriously hurt in bus-trailer accident

BENTONG: Two passengers sustained serious injuries while another three suffered light injuries when the bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident with a trailer at KM42.6 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak expressway.

In the 11.50pm accident yesterday, the five women passengers were among a group of 39 teachers from a secondary school in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Bentong District Police Superintendent Joseph Unis said the bus was driven by a 31-year-old man while the trailer was manned by a 32-year-old. Both vehicles were headed to Kelantan when the accident took place.

“On arriving at the location, which was a downhill road, the bus’s brakes were believed to have failed and caused the driver to swerve to the left to avoid the trailer in front of him.

“The bus then slammed into the metal road divider as well as the left rear of the trailer and bulldozed it for some 100 metres before both vehicles came to stop.

"The incident resulted in five women being injured; two severely and were sent to Temerloh Hospital; while three others were sent to the Bentong Hospital," he said in a statement today.

Yusuf said a urine test on the bus driver found him to be positive for methamphetamine.

“The bus driver was detained and taken to Bentong District Police Headquarters (IPD) for further action,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 44 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of drugs and causing the death or injury to any person. The offence carries a maximum jail sentence of 10 years and RM20,000 fine upon conviction.