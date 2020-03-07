Tun M keeps himself fit by cycling at Putrajaya Lake

PUTRAJAYA: Being healthy and staying fit still come first for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad amid the political headwinds facing him.

Donning a red polo T-shirt with his nickname ‘Che Det’ on it over a pair of blue jeans, and a red and black helmet, the 94-year-old cycling enthusiast went on a bicycle ride around the scenic and serene Putrajaya Lake this morning.

“I cycled around Putrajaya Lake this morning. (Having) An active body and strong stamina is very vital in carrying out the activities or the tasks that we need to do.”

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad wears a red T-shirt with his nickname, ‘Che Det’, on it. -FACEBOOK/ Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad

Several pictures of Dr Mahathir riding a black and yellow bicycle, accompanied by an entourage of about eight men, were posted on his official Facebook page @TunDrMahathir.

As of 2pm, there were over 2,600 shares on the post with over 2,600 comments.

Facebook user Nur Fitri Abd Rahim commneted: “May you be awarded with the best of health, Tun. (At) 94-years-old, (you) can still cycle. Wow. (You are) Physically and mentally strong.”

Nor Hazri wrote: “Living legend. One of the most important figure (sic) in Malaysia and world history. Respect Tun!”

Another user Vashti Shaveen Nair posted:” Love this Tun M! I admire the way you stay fit. I have to run today. No more excuses. If you can do it, so can we!”