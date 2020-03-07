MH17 trial a 'significant milestone towards finding the truth'

AMSTERDAM: With the MH17 trial set to start on Monday here, Malaysia described it as a significant milestone towards finding the truth and hoped that justice would prevail.

A statement from the Malaysian Foreign Affairs Ministry stressed the importance of a credible and transparent process, based on the rule of law.

It said this was important in order for justice to prevail.

"As a member of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), Malaysia remains committed to the judicial process and investigation. Malaysia calls upon on all states and actors to cooperate fully with the investigation in accordance with UNSC Resolution 2166 (2014).

"Malaysia will closely monitor the upcoming court proceedings.

"Our thoughts and prayers have always been with the victims of this inhumane tragedy and their grieving families and loved ones,” the statement said.

The MH17 trail will begin at 10am (5pm Malaysian time) on Monday at the heavily secured Schiphol Judicial Court (JCS) complex in Badhoevedorp here.

JCS, a grey and austere complex, is situated just next to the Schiphol international airport, where MH17 took off on July 17, 2014 on its ill-fated journey to Kuala Lumpur.

On trial will be four suspects identified by the Netherlands' Public Prosecution Service – Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. They are not expected to be present.

Pulatov will be represented by an international defence attorney group comprising one Russian and two Dutch lawyers.

The current format for the investigation and trial was chosen by the countries whose citizens perished in the crash after Russia used its veto in July 2015 at the United Nations to block a draft resolution to set up an international tribunal into the MH17 air disaster.

The case, officially assigned to the District Court of The Hague, had to be moved to JCS as the Palace of Justice in The Hague - the usual venue for the District Court - is not equipped to accommodate proceedings of this scale.