Leave frozen for health personnel amid Covid-19 outbreak

KUALA LUMPUR: Leave for health officials at all government hospitals and Institute of Medical Research (IMR) has been frozen as part of an effort to beef up the number of front line medical personnel amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said: "This is to strengthen the front line (service),"

He was asked to comment on a circular dated March 5 that has been making its rounds on social media.

The letter, signed by Sungai Buloh Hospital director Dr Kuldip Kaur stated that the ministry has frozen the leave of all its medical officers and staff at the hospital to ensure smooth running of operations to address the outbreak.

He, however, said this was also applicable to all hospitals under the ministry as well as the IMR due to the need to maintain high level of preparedness during this crutial period.

According to the ministry, as of Feb 16, there are 18 public health laboratories with the capability to conduct Covid-19 detection tests in Malaysia, including IMR, and public health laboratories in Johor Baru, Kota Kinabalu, Kota Baru, Ipoh and Sungai Buloh.

Others are Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Sungai Buloh Hospital, Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar; Penang Hospital; Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, Seremban; Sultanah Aminah, Hospital Johor Baru; Sarawak General Hospital; Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Ipoh; Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital, Kota Baru; Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, Kuantan; Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital, Kuala Terengganu and Melaka Hospital.

As of yesterday, Malaysia has recorded a total of 83 Covid-19 positive cases, of which 23 have recovered and discharged.