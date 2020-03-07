Rising number of overpriced hand sanitisers on e-commerce platforms

KUALA LUMPUR: Some irresponsible sellers have taken to hiking up the prices of hand sanitisers on e-commerce platforms as the whole world battles the Covid-19 outbreak.

After receiving a complaint from a concerned citizen, the NST browsed several major e-commerce platforms and found there were many online sellers selling overpriced antibacterial sanitisers.

Checks by NST found that a bottle of a 50ml antibacterial sanitiser of a well known brand was priced at a whopping RM 19.80 per bottle which usually costs less than RM8.

Online sellers took to putting in words like “Ready stock”, “99 per cent kills bacteria and virus” to attract buyers.

Buyers, however, were unfazed by the price hike with some commenting at the product feedback section that they were grateful in being able to purchase the sanitisers despite having to fork out more than the usual price.

Some buyers questioned the authenticity of the sanitisers since the number of face masks along with hand sanitisers have been low in stock at major supermarkets, pharmacies and drugstores.

A source from a leading online shopping platform said that there have been too many sellers, making them harder to keep track of.

The source added that if there was a ceiling price ruling for hand sanitisers, it will be easier for them to issue a notice to sellers to adhere to the law.

Since a large number of sellers were not profiting from a single product, it is harder for e-commerce platforms to track them down unlike major brands or pharmacies as well as drugstores.

In addition to that, the government has yet to put a cap price over hand sanitisers which possibly led to more online sellers taking advantage of the low stock of antibacterial sanitisers.

Earlier this week, the French government had imposed a cap price for hand sanitisers, after receiving complaints from consumers and pharmacies.